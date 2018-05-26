CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

Northern Fairfield-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

