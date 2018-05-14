CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 13, 2018

669 FPUS51 KOKX 140218

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

CTZ005-140930-

Northern Fairfield-

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ009-140930-

Southern Fairfield-

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ006-140930-

Northern New Haven-

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ010-140930-

Southern New Haven-

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ007-140930-

Northern Middlesex-

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ011-140930-

Southern Middlesex-

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ008-140930-

Northern New London-

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ012-140930-

Southern New London-

1018 PM EDT Sun May 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and drizzle. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

