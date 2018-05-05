CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

CTZ009-050815-

Southern Fairfield-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ005-050815-

Northern Fairfield-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

CTZ010-050815-

Southern New Haven-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ006-050815-

Northern New Haven-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

CTZ011-050815-

Southern Middlesex-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ007-050815-

Northern Middlesex-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ012-050815-

Southern New London-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ008-050815-

Northern New London-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late this

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

