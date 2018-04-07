CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

134 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Northern Fairfield-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New Haven-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New London-

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

