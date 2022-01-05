Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Increasing clouds;39;28;NW;8;47%;85%;2

Chester;Partly sunny;39;29;NNW;8;45%;75%;2

Danbury;Increasing clouds;37;26;WSW;7;50%;80%;2

Groton;Turning cloudy;40;28;NW;9;54%;75%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny;39;30;SE;7;45%;75%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny;38;28;NNW;7;46%;75%;2

New Haven;Increasing clouds;40;31;NW;8;48%;75%;2

Oxford;Increasing clouds;37;26;WNW;8;56%;75%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny;39;28;NW;7;49%;75%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;40;28;E;7;46%;75%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather