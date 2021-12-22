CT Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Breezy in the a.m.;37;30;SSW;12;37%;60%;2

Chester;Breezy in the a.m.;35;27;SSW;10;38%;70%;2

Danbury;Breezy in the a.m.;37;27;SSW;9;40%;82%;2

Groton;Breezy in the a.m.;34;25;SSW;11;40%;73%;2

Hartford;Breezy in the a.m.;35;29;SSE;10;36%;67%;2

Meriden;Breezy in the a.m.;35;27;S;9;35%;70%;2

New Haven;Breezy in the a.m.;37;32;SSW;10;36%;60%;2

Oxford;Breezy in the a.m.;32;26;SW;9;44%;82%;2

Willimantic;Breezy in the a.m.;33;25;SSE;11;38%;62%;2

Windsor Locks;Breezy in the a.m.;34;27;SSE;11;37%;71%;2

