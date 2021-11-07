CT Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;61;39;WNW;5;54%;3%;3 Chester;Sunny and pleasant;60;37;W;4;56%;2%;3 Danbury;Sunny and delightful;61;36;WSW;4;58%;2%;3 Groton;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;WNW;5;63%;3%;3 Hartford;Sunny and pleasant;59;34;SSW;4;60%;3%;3 Meriden;Sunny and nice;60;31;WSW;4;59%;2%;3 New Haven;Sunny and beautiful;61;39;WNW;6;57%;2%;3 Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;59;36;WNW;4;62%;1%;3 Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;WSW;4;58%;3%;3 Windsor Locks;Sunny and pleasant;60;32;SSW;4;57%;1%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather