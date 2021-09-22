Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A few showers;79;69;SE;16;79%;86%;2

Chester;A few showers;78;69;SE;15;80%;89%;1

Danbury;Couple of t-storms;78;67;SE;15;81%;87%;1

Groton;A few showers;76;68;SE;15;90%;91%;2

Hartford;A couple of showers;79;70;SE;15;77%;86%;1

Meriden;A few showers;78;69;SE;15;80%;89%;1

New Haven;A few showers;79;71;SE;15;78%;84%;2

Oxford;A few showers;74;66;SE;15;87%;87%;1

Willimantic;A few showers;77;67;SE;15;83%;91%;2

Windsor Locks;A few showers;79;69;SE;15;77%;85%;2

