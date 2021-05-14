CT Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;An afternoon shower;73;54;WSW;6;39%;49%;9 Chester;Sun and clouds;76;53;WSW;6;36%;36%;9 Danbury;Clouds and sun;74;49;WSW;5;36%;36%;9 Groton;Clouds and sun;72;53;WSW;8;48%;32%;9 Hartford;Sunny intervals;78;52;SSW;6;33%;34%;9 Meriden;Clouds and sun;77;52;SW;6;35%;36%;9 New Haven;Clouds and sunshine;73;53;SW;6;44%;36%;9 Oxford;Partly sunny;72;50;W;6;37%;36%;9 Willimantic;Partly sunny;76;52;SW;6;36%;33%;9 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;78;53;SW;6;32%;33%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather