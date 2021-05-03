CT Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A shower in spots;71;52;ESE;6;62%;64%;4 Chester;A shower in spots;68;51;E;6;62%;55%;2 Danbury;A shower or two;72;53;ESE;4;69%;66%;2 Groton;A shower in spots;63;49;E;8;66%;55%;2 Hartford;Clearing, a shower;67;52;E;7;61%;55%;3 Meriden;A stray shower;69;51;ESE;6;62%;55%;2 New Haven;A shower in spots;68;52;ESE;6;66%;55%;2 Oxford;A shower or two;67;50;E;6;80%;66%;2 Willimantic;Clearing, a shower;65;49;ENE;7;66%;55%;3 Windsor Locks;A stray shower;66;52;E;7;65%;55%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather