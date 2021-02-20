CT Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Plenty of sun;35;22;SW;7;45%;23%;3 Chester;Sunny, but chilly;35;21;W;8;44%;22%;3 Danbury;Mostly sunny;33;19;SW;7;47%;25%;3 Groton;Plenty of sun;34;22;W;8;48%;12%;3 Hartford;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;SW;7;45%;22%;3 Meriden;Mostly sunny;35;17;SW;7;43%;22%;3 New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;36;24;WSW;9;45%;21%;3 Oxford;Mostly sunny;32;20;SSW;9;54%;23%;3 Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;WSW;7;44%;17%;3 Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;SW;8;43%;22%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather