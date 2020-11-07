CT Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sunny and mild;71;46;WNW;4;62%;5%;3

Chester;Sunny and very warm;72;46;WSW;4;59%;5%;3

Danbury;Sunny and very warm;72;44;W;3;61%;3%;3

Groton;Sunny and mild;67;47;E;5;76%;5%;3

Hartford;Plenty of sunshine;75;44;S;4;61%;5%;3

Meriden;Sunny and very warm;74;42;WSW;4;60%;5%;3

New Haven;Plenty of sun;71;47;WNW;5;64%;5%;3

Oxford;Sunny and very warm;72;46;NW;4;63%;4%;3

Willimantic;Sunny and very warm;74;43;SW;4;58%;5%;3

Windsor Locks;Sunny and warm;71;44;SSE;3;61%;3%;3

