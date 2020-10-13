https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15643140.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Brilliant sunshine;69;50;WSW;6;55%;4%;4
Chester;Mostly sunny;70;48;W;6;54%;4%;4
Danbury;Sunny and warmer;68;44;SSW;6;60%;2%;4
Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;69;49;W;7;59%;4%;4
Hartford;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;46;SSE;6;56%;4%;4
Meriden;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;45;SSW;6;54%;4%;4
New Haven;Mostly sunny;70;51;W;6;55%;4%;4
Oxford;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;46;N;6;62%;2%;4
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;69;43;W;6;57%;4%;4
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;45;SSE;6;55%;2%;4
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
