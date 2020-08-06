https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15463015.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, August 8, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Showers and t-storms;77;68;E;7;71%;70%;2
Chester;A morning t-storm;78;67;E;5;67%;66%;3
Danbury;Showers and t-storms;76;64;ENE;7;78%;81%;2
Groton;A morning t-storm;77;68;ENE;7;73%;66%;2
Hartford;A shower or t-storm;80;67;ESE;5;63%;66%;4
Meriden;A shower or t-storm;79;66;E;5;67%;66%;4
New Haven;Showers and t-storms;78;69;E;7;70%;70%;2
Oxford;Showers and t-storms;75;63;ENE;7;79%;70%;2
Willimantic;A shower or t-storm;79;66;E;5;68%;66%;2
Windsor Locks;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SE;5;63%;66%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
