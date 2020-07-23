https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15427941.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Thundershower;86;69;NW;5;65%;60%;9
Chester;Thundershower;87;68;SSE;5;65%;58%;9
Danbury;Thundershower;85;63;SSE;6;65%;59%;9
Groton;Thundershower;84;68;SE;6;73%;59%;8
Hartford;A t-storm around;89;68;SSE;5;60%;42%;9
Meriden;Thundershower;88;67;SSW;5;62%;58%;9
New Haven;Thundershower;85;70;S;6;70%;59%;8
Oxford;Thundershower;84;65;SSE;5;71%;58%;9
Willimantic;Thundershower;86;65;SE;5;67%;56%;9
Windsor Locks;Humid with some sun;88;68;E;5;61%;6%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
