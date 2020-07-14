https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15406271.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Abundant sunshine;79;65;SSE;7;69%;26%;10
Chester;Mostly sunny;79;62;SE;5;69%;26%;8
Danbury;Mostly sunny;79;62;SSE;5;66%;15%;9
Groton;A shower or two;77;61;ESE;7;73%;59%;8
Hartford;A shower in places;79;63;SSE;5;70%;44%;7
Meriden;Sunshine and humid;80;62;SSE;5;69%;26%;7
New Haven;Partial sunshine;78;66;SSE;7;71%;44%;7
Oxford;Partly sunny;78;60;SSE;5;73%;36%;7
Willimantic;Sunshine, a shower;77;59;SE;5;76%;45%;8
Windsor Locks;A shower in spots;80;62;SE;5;71%;41%;7
_____
