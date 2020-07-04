https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15385817.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;87;68;WSW;6;56%;11%;10
Chester;Partly sunny;87;67;SW;6;56%;36%;10
Danbury;Partly sunny;89;64;WSW;5;53%;5%;10
Groton;Partly sunny;82;66;SW;7;72%;34%;10
Hartford;Partly sunny;91;66;SSW;6;51%;27%;10
Meriden;Partly sunny;89;64;SSW;6;53%;35%;10
New Haven;Partly sunny;86;68;SW;6;61%;35%;10
Oxford;Partly sunny;86;62;W;5;59%;13%;10
Willimantic;A t-storm in spots;87;63;SW;5;58%;54%;10
Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;94;64;SSW;6;49%;50%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments