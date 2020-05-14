CT Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A stray a.m. shower;77;58;WSW;16;65%;73%;4

Chester;Thundershower;76;60;WSW;15;68%;73%;4

Danbury;A strong t-storm;78;57;WSW;14;67%;80%;5

Groton;A stray a.m. shower;70;57;SW;15;76%;73%;4

Hartford;A strong t-storm;80;60;WSW;14;68%;84%;4

Meriden;A strong t-storm;79;58;WSW;14;63%;80%;4

New Haven;A stray a.m. shower;75;59;WSW;15;67%;73%;4

Oxford;A strong t-storm;76;56;WSW;14;72%;80%;4

Willimantic;A strong t-storm;76;58;WSW;15;66%;82%;4

Windsor Locks;A strong t-storm;80;58;WSW;14;63%;83%;4

_____

