CT Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;51;39;S;5;44%;87%;5
Chester;Plenty of sunshine;52;37;S;6;41%;85%;5
Danbury;Inc. clouds;53;35;SSE;4;44%;86%;5
Groton;Plenty of sunshine;50;37;SSW;7;47%;85%;5
Hartford;Plenty of sunshine;54;39;SSE;6;40%;85%;5
Meriden;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;SSE;6;42%;72%;5
New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;51;40;S;6;45%;74%;5
Oxford;Plenty of sunshine;53;37;SE;5;45%;85%;5
Willimantic;Plenty of sunshine;53;33;S;5;40%;72%;5
Windsor Locks;Plenty of sun;54;37;SE;6;41%;84%;5
