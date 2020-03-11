https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15122131.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;49;41;E;8;59%;76%;3
Chester;Partly sunny;51;40;ESE;7;55%;73%;3
Danbury;Periods of sunshine;52;40;ESE;6;58%;75%;2
Groton;Some sun returning;49;40;ESE;9;62%;26%;4
Hartford;Partial sunshine;55;41;ESE;6;50%;67%;3
Meriden;Partly sunny;52;40;ESE;6;53%;72%;3
New Haven;Partly sunny;48;41;E;8;61%;75%;3
Oxford;Partly sunny;51;41;ESE;7;59%;73%;3
Willimantic;Partial sunshine;53;38;ESE;6;49%;66%;3
Windsor Locks;Some sun;55;40;SE;6;50%;68%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
