CT Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sun and clouds;53;35;SSE;6;40%;4%;4
Chester;Mild with some sun;54;34;ESE;6;39%;4%;4
Danbury;Mild with some sun;54;31;NNE;6;43%;3%;4
Groton;Clouds and sun, mild;53;35;SE;6;45%;4%;4
Hartford;Clouds and sun, mild;56;35;SE;6;39%;4%;4
Meriden;Partly sunny, mild;56;33;E;6;38%;4%;4
New Haven;Clouds and sunshine;53;36;SE;6;42%;4%;4
Oxford;Partly sunny, mild;54;35;NNE;7;46%;3%;4
Willimantic;Partly sunny, mild;55;32;SE;6;40%;4%;4
Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun, mild;55;34;NE;6;39%;3%;4
