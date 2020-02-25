https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15081965.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Cloudy with mist;46;39;NE;9;85%;87%;1
Chester;Cloudy with mist;47;41;E;7;79%;90%;1
Danbury;Cloudy with mist;47;39;E;8;80%;91%;1
Groton;Cloudy and misty;47;40;E;9;85%;88%;1
Hartford;Cloudy with mist;48;41;ENE;6;77%;91%;1
Meriden;Cloudy with mist;48;40;ENE;6;76%;90%;1
New Haven;Cloudy with mist;46;40;E;8;85%;91%;1
Oxford;Cloudy with mist;46;38;ENE;8;85%;91%;1
Willimantic;Cloudy with mist;48;38;E;7;75%;91%;1
Windsor Locks;Rain and drizzle;47;40;NE;6;78%;92%;1
_____
