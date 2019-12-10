https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14894883.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A little snow;37;21;WNW;6;58%;60%;1
Chester;A little snow;36;20;WNW;5;61%;58%;1
Danbury;A little snow;36;17;WNW;4;69%;76%;1
Groton;A little snow;36;21;WNW;6;69%;58%;1
Hartford;A little snow;36;21;W;6;63%;80%;1
Meriden;A little snow;36;19;W;5;62%;76%;1
New Haven;A little snow;38;23;WNW;6;58%;58%;1
Oxford;A little snow;34;18;WNW;5;79%;75%;1
Willimantic;A little snow;35;18;W;4;66%;76%;1
Windsor Locks;A little snow;36;21;W;6;62%;79%;1
