CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A morning shower;49;33;NNW;5;73%;43%;1
Chester;A morning shower;48;32;NNW;5;74%;44%;1
Danbury;A morning shower;47;30;N;4;71%;42%;1
Groton;Mostly cloudy;49;32;NNW;5;79%;51%;1
Hartford;A morning shower;48;31;NW;4;74%;44%;1
Meriden;A morning shower;48;32;NW;4;76%;43%;1
New Haven;Mainly cloudy;50;35;NNW;5;72%;24%;1
Oxford;A morning shower;46;30;NNW;5;77%;42%;1
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;47;29;NW;4;82%;30%;1
Windsor Locks;A morning shower;48;31;NNW;5;74%;47%;1
