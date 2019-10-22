https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14552173.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;64;41;W;10;54%;6%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny;64;40;W;8;55%;7%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny;63;36;W;9;58%;4%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;65;41;W;9;62%;11%;3
Hartford;Mostly sunny;64;39;WSW;8;55%;9%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny;64;37;WSW;8;56%;6%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny;65;42;W;9;57%;6%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny;62;38;W;10;65%;5%;3
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;63;37;W;8;61%;11%;3
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;64;38;WSW;8;56%;8%;3
_____
