CT Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Spotty showers;75;56;ENE;7;69%;61%;2

Chester;Showers;75;52;NE;6;68%;65%;2

Danbury;Spotty showers;74;51;ESE;6;77%;60%;2

Groton;Showers;75;53;NE;8;71%;64%;2

Hartford;Morning showers;73;52;NE;7;70%;65%;2

Meriden;Showers, not as warm;74;50;NE;7;68%;74%;2

New Haven;Spotty showers;76;55;NE;7;70%;61%;2

Oxford;Showers, not as warm;73;52;ESE;6;83%;74%;2

Willimantic;Morning showers;73;49;NE;6;73%;65%;2

Windsor Locks;Showers around;72;50;NE;7;74%;63%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather