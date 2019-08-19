https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14342488.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;87;71;SSW;6;56%;33%;8
Chester;Mostly sunny;88;69;S;5;51%;29%;8
Danbury;Mostly sunny;85;68;SW;5;57%;47%;8
Groton;Mostly sunny, humid;86;69;SSE;6;62%;26%;8
Hartford;Mostly sunny;89;68;S;5;49%;28%;8
Meriden;Mostly sunny;89;68;S;4;51%;28%;8
New Haven;Mostly sunny;86;72;S;6;57%;30%;8
Oxford;Mostly sunny;86;68;SW;5;59%;30%;8
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;88;66;SSE;4;52%;27%;8
Windsor Locks;Sunshine, very warm;89;67;SSE;4;49%;27%;8
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
