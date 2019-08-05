https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14280391.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Humid with some sun;83;71;S;6;71%;44%;9
Chester;Partly sunny, humid;83;70;S;6;68%;44%;9
Danbury;Partly sunny, humid;83;66;S;6;73%;44%;9
Groton;A morning shower;81;70;S;7;78%;55%;9
Hartford;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;SSE;6;68%;44%;9
Meriden;Humid with some sun;83;69;SSE;6;70%;44%;9
New Haven;Humid with some sun;82;72;S;7;73%;44%;9
Oxford;Partly sunny, humid;82;68;S;6;76%;44%;9
Willimantic;Partly sunny, humid;83;68;SSE;6;71%;44%;9
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, humid;85;70;SSE;6;68%;44%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
