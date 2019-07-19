CT Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny and hot;92;78;WSW;6;67%;29%;10

Chester;Very hot;94;78;WSW;6;62%;44%;10

Danbury;Mostly sunny and hot;94;77;WSW;6;64%;28%;10

Groton;Sunshine, hot, humid;90;76;SW;7;72%;29%;10

Hartford;Sunshine, very hot;97;79;SW;6;60%;44%;10

Meriden;Very hot;96;77;SW;6;61%;44%;10

New Haven;Mostly sunny and hot;92;79;WSW;6;68%;44%;10

Oxford;Mostly sunny and hot;93;77;W;7;69%;44%;10

Willimantic;Very hot;95;76;SW;6;63%;44%;10

Windsor Locks;Very hot;97;78;SW;6;58%;28%;10

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather