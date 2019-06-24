CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;65;NNW;6;80%;63%;3

Chester;Rain and a t-storm;74;66;WNW;6;86%;73%;2

Danbury;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;62;W;6;84%;67%;4

Groton;Rain and a t-storm;71;65;SW;7;94%;73%;2

Hartford;Rain and a t-storm;75;65;SSW;7;86%;74%;2

Meriden;Rain and a t-storm;76;64;WSW;6;84%;73%;2

New Haven;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;NNE;7;85%;66%;3

Oxford;Rain and a t-storm;75;64;WSW;7;94%;71%;2

Willimantic;Rain and a t-storm;72;63;SW;6;92%;74%;2

Windsor Locks;Rain and a t-storm;75;63;SW;7;82%;74%;2

