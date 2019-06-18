https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14012398.php
CT Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A t-storm in spots;73;64;SE;6;85%;59%;3
Chester;Mostly cloudy;74;62;SE;5;82%;44%;3
Danbury;A t-storm in spots;76;63;E;4;80%;56%;3
Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;62;SE;6;90%;44%;3
Hartford;A t-storm in spots;76;63;SSE;5;80%;55%;3
Meriden;A t-storm in spots;75;62;SE;5;81%;55%;3
New Haven;A t-storm in spots;73;64;SE;6;86%;57%;3
Oxford;A t-storm in spots;75;63;ENE;5;85%;55%;3
Willimantic;Rather cloudy;75;62;SSE;5;81%;44%;3
Windsor Locks;A t-storm in spots;77;63;SSE;5;77%;55%;3
