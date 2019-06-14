https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13995547.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Some sun;78;64;SSW;9;48%;27%;11
Chester;Partly sunny;78;64;SSW;9;46%;28%;11
Danbury;Pleasant and warmer;79;61;SW;10;48%;27%;11
Groton;Mostly sunny;75;63;SW;9;57%;27%;11
Hartford;Warmer;82;64;SSW;9;43%;30%;10
Meriden;Sun, some clouds;80;63;SSW;9;44%;29%;10
New Haven;Partly sunny;78;65;SSW;10;49%;27%;11
Oxford;Pleasant and warmer;78;61;SW;10;52%;28%;11
Willimantic;Warmer;79;62;SSW;9;43%;29%;10
Windsor Locks;Warmer;82;63;SSW;9;40%;30%;10
