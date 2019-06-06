https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13947077.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;74;57;E;7;61%;4%;9
Chester;Mostly sunny;77;56;ESE;6;57%;5%;9
Danbury;Sunshine, less humid;77;55;S;5;54%;3%;10
Groton;Mostly sunny;73;55;E;7;67%;6%;10
Hartford;Mostly sunny;80;56;S;5;54%;6%;10
Meriden;Sunshine, less humid;79;54;SSE;5;55%;6%;10
New Haven;Mostly sunny;74;57;E;7;63%;5%;8
Oxford;Mostly sunny;76;55;SSE;5;57%;4%;10
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;78;53;S;4;56%;6%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;81;55;S;5;50%;5%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments