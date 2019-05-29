https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13902896.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A p.m. t-storm;73;60;SSE;6;73%;82%;9
Chester;A p.m. t-storm;73;60;S;6;70%;89%;9
Danbury;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;SSE;5;69%;82%;9
Groton;A p.m. t-storm;69;60;SSE;6;81%;83%;9
Hartford;A t-storm possible;76;60;E;6;67%;86%;7
Meriden;A p.m. t-storm;75;58;SE;5;69%;87%;9
New Haven;A p.m. t-storm;71;61;SE;6;77%;82%;9
Oxford;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;WSW;6;77%;91%;9
Willimantic;A t-storm possible;74;58;E;5;68%;74%;9
Windsor Locks;A t-storm possible;75;59;ENE;6;60%;86%;6
