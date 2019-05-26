https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13897404.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;77;57;NW;6;51%;26%;10
Chester;Mostly sunny;78;54;S;6;46%;26%;10
Danbury;Mostly sunny;77;55;E;6;51%;25%;10
Groton;Mostly sunny;74;54;SSE;7;54%;26%;10
Hartford;Mostly sunny;80;55;N;6;44%;26%;10
Meriden;Mostly sunny;79;54;NW;6;45%;26%;10
New Haven;Mostly sunny;75;55;WNW;6;51%;26%;10
Oxford;Mostly sunny;76;55;ESE;7;55%;25%;10
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;79;52;E;5;45%;26%;10
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;80;53;N;6;43%;26%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments