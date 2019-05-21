CT Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;72;54;ESE;9;38%;27%;10

Chester;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;SSE;8;36%;27%;10

Danbury;Mostly sunny;70;52;N;9;41%;27%;10

Groton;Partly sunny;69;51;SSE;9;42%;19%;10

Hartford;Mostly sunny, nice;73;52;SSE;9;35%;27%;10

Meriden;Mostly sunny;73;51;ESE;9;36%;27%;10

New Haven;Mostly sunny;72;53;SE;9;41%;26%;10

Oxford;Mostly sunny;69;51;NE;10;44%;26%;10

Willimantic;Partly sunny;71;46;SSE;9;36%;27%;10

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;SSE;9;33%;26%;10

_____

