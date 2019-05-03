https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13816050.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;68;52;N;6;78%;83%;4
Chester;A shower in the a.m.;69;52;N;6;72%;80%;4
Danbury;A brief a.m. shower;70;50;N;6;71%;86%;4
Groton;A shower in the a.m.;64;51;NNE;7;83%;80%;2
Hartford;A shower in the a.m.;71;53;N;6;70%;80%;4
Meriden;A shower in the a.m.;70;53;N;5;71%;80%;4
New Haven;A brief a.m. shower;66;52;N;6;81%;82%;4
Oxford;A shower in the a.m.;69;49;NNE;8;77%;82%;4
Willimantic;A brief a.m. shower;69;51;NNE;5;72%;80%;2
Windsor Locks;A shower in the a.m.;71;53;N;6;68%;83%;4
_____
