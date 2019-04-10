https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13755410.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Sun and clouds;55;38;SSW;6;33%;3%;7
Chester;Clouds and sun;55;36;SSW;6;32%;4%;7
Danbury;Partly sunny;56;37;SSW;5;34%;2%;7
Groton;Clouds and sun;53;37;SSW;8;38%;2%;7
Hartford;Clouds and sun;57;36;SSE;6;31%;6%;6
Meriden;Clouds and sun;56;36;SSW;6;30%;4%;7
New Haven;Clouds and sunshine;54;39;SSW;6;34%;3%;7
Oxford;Partly sunny;53;37;SW;7;39%;3%;7
Willimantic;Sun and clouds;55;33;S;6;34%;5%;7
Windsor Locks;Sunny intervals;57;35;ESE;6;29%;5%;6
