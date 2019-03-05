https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13663250.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, March 7, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Periods of sun;27;15;WNW;17;40%;18%;3
Chester;Periods of sun;27;14;WNW;14;39%;21%;3
Danbury;Partly sunny;25;11;W;14;38%;18%;3
Groton;Partly sunny;28;14;WNW;16;42%;24%;4
Hartford;Partly sunny;27;12;W;14;41%;22%;3
Meriden;Periods of sun;26;12;W;14;39%;20%;3
New Haven;Partly sunny;28;17;WNW;14;39%;21%;3
Oxford;Partly sunny;23;10;WNW;14;44%;18%;3
Willimantic;Sun, some clouds;26;9;W;15;42%;20%;4
Windsor Locks;Some sun, very cold;27;12;W;14;41%;22%;2
_____
