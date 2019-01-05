CT Forecast for Sunday, January 6, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, windy;46;20;NNW;20;56%;13%;2

Chester;Periods of sun;45;20;NW;17;56%;20%;1

Danbury;Partly sunny;44;18;NNW;18;57%;12%;1

Groton;Partly sunny, windy;46;21;NW;18;61%;25%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny, windy;45;19;NW;18;54%;25%;1

Meriden;Partly sunny;45;18;NW;18;62%;25%;1

New Haven;Mostly sunny, windy;46;21;NW;17;57%;25%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny, windy;42;18;NNW;19;66%;25%;1

Willimantic;Partly sunny;45;18;NW;18;59%;25%;1

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;43;18;NW;18;59%;25%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather