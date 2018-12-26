https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13490901.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;38;30;SE;4;54%;75%;2
Chester;Partly sunny;38;28;SSE;4;48%;64%;2
Danbury;Sun, some clouds;39;29;SE;3;59%;74%;2
Groton;Mostly sunny;38;28;SSE;4;54%;64%;2
Hartford;Mostly sunny;38;27;SE;4;45%;60%;2
Meriden;Sun, some clouds;38;26;SE;4;45%;60%;2
New Haven;Sun, some clouds;39;31;SE;5;54%;74%;2
Oxford;Partly sunny;37;29;SE;4;63%;58%;2
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;37;23;SE;4;43%;56%;2
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;37;24;SE;4;47%;59%;2
