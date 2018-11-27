https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13424086.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 28, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;45;35;WNW;16;64%;26%;1
Chester;Partly sunny;44;34;WNW;10;63%;28%;1
Danbury;Partly sunny;43;32;NW;14;62%;29%;1
Groton;Partly sunny;44;34;WNW;11;66%;30%;1
Hartford;Partly sunny;44;35;WNW;14;65%;46%;1
Meriden;Periods of sun;44;33;WNW;11;64%;27%;1
New Haven;Partly sunny;45;36;WNW;14;65%;27%;1
Oxford;Partly sunny;41;31;NW;14;68%;29%;1
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;42;33;WNW;9;69%;30%;1
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;43;34;WNW;14;67%;47%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
View Comments