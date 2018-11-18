CT Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower in places;49;35;N;6;71%;75%;1

Chester;A shower or two;49;34;N;5;68%;79%;1

Danbury;A shower in spots;45;28;N;3;84%;74%;1

Groton;A shower or two;52;35;NNW;7;75%;81%;1

Hartford;Spotty showers;46;32;NNW;4;78%;83%;1

Meriden;A shower or two;48;32;NNW;4;74%;79%;1

New Haven;A shower or two;50;36;NNE;6;70%;79%;1

Oxford;A shower in spots;44;29;N;4;86%;70%;1

Willimantic;Spotty showers;47;31;NW;4;78%;81%;1

Windsor Locks;A shower;45;30;NNW;5;77%;80%;1

