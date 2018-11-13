CT Forecast for Wednesday, November 14, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, colder;39;22;NNW;19;43%;3%;2

Chester;Partly sunny, colder;39;20;NNW;16;42%;3%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny, colder;38;19;N;16;46%;2%;2

Groton;Partly sunny, colder;39;20;NNW;17;44%;3%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny, colder;38;20;NW;16;43%;3%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny, colder;38;20;NW;16;42%;3%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny, colder;40;22;NNW;16;43%;3%;2

Oxford;Colder;35;18;NNW;16;48%;1%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny, colder;37;17;NW;16;44%;3%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny, colder;37;19;NNW;16;42%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather