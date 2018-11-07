https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13370217.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;53;37;N;6;50%;7%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny;54;35;NNW;6;48%;7%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny;52;31;N;6;58%;5%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny;54;36;NNW;6;54%;7%;3
Hartford;Mostly sunny;53;34;NNW;6;50%;7%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny;54;34;NNW;6;49%;7%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny;54;38;N;6;51%;7%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny;51;32;N;6;60%;5%;3
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;54;32;NW;6;51%;7%;3
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;53;33;NW;6;51%;5%;3
_____
