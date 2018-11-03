CT Forecast for Monday, November 5, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;54;40;E;5;50%;10%;3

Chester;Mostly sunny;54;35;ENE;5;48%;9%;3

Danbury;Mostly sunny;53;34;ENE;4;60%;10%;3

Groton;Mostly sunny;53;37;ENE;6;52%;9%;3

Hartford;Mostly sunny;54;35;ENE;5;48%;9%;3

Meriden;Mostly sunny;54;34;NE;5;48%;9%;3

New Haven;Mostly sunny;54;39;E;5;51%;9%;3

Oxford;Mostly sunny;52;36;ENE;6;61%;8%;3

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;53;33;ENE;6;46%;8%;3

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;53;33;NE;6;45%;7%;3

