CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Showers around;60;37;W;22;67%;69%;2
Chester;Showers around;62;37;W;20;67%;62%;2
Danbury;Showers around;58;32;W;21;77%;62%;2
Groton;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;37;W;21;82%;58%;2
Hartford;Showers around;62;37;W;19;64%;64%;2
Meriden;Showers around;60;34;W;19;67%;62%;2
New Haven;Showers around;62;39;W;20;71%;72%;2
Oxford;Showers around;57;34;W;20;80%;66%;2
Willimantic;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;34;W;20;72%;76%;2
Windsor Locks;Showers around;61;35;W;19;74%;62%;2
