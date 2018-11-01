https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13353618.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Spotty showers;67;55;WSW;9;90%;92%;1
Chester;Rain at times;66;57;SSW;9;88%;90%;1
Danbury;Spotty showers;67;54;SSE;9;93%;92%;1
Groton;Periods of rain;65;58;SSW;12;96%;89%;1
Hartford;A bit of rain;67;56;SSW;9;86%;91%;1
Meriden;A little rain;67;54;SSW;8;86%;90%;1
New Haven;Spotty showers;66;57;SW;9;91%;92%;1
Oxford;Spotty showers;66;54;S;9;97%;92%;1
Willimantic;Periods of rain;67;57;SSW;9;87%;90%;1
Windsor Locks;A touch of rain;68;55;SSW;9;83%;89%;1
