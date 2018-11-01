https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13350514.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Clouds and sun, nice;65;57;SSE;6;77%;87%;2
Chester;Clouds and sun;64;56;S;4;79%;80%;2
Danbury;Partly sunny;63;54;ESE;3;86%;88%;1
Groton;Partly sunny;63;56;S;6;86%;71%;2
Hartford;Clouds and sun;61;54;SE;4;87%;87%;1
Meriden;Clouds and sun;63;53;SE;4;81%;81%;1
New Haven;Clouds and sun, nice;64;57;SSE;5;82%;80%;2
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;61;54;E;4;89%;88%;1
Willimantic;Clouds and sun;63;54;SE;4;84%;72%;1
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;60;53;ESE;4;85%;70%;1
_____
