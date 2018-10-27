https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-13341258.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Variable cloudiness;56;45;WSW;15;77%;60%;1
Chester;More clouds than sun;56;44;WSW;8;75%;65%;1
Danbury;Variable cloudiness;53;39;SW;14;79%;77%;1
Groton;Variable cloudiness;58;45;WSW;11;81%;65%;1
Hartford;Variable cloudiness;55;42;SW;8;79%;73%;1
Meriden;Variable cloudiness;56;40;SW;8;76%;61%;1
New Haven;Variable clouds;56;46;WSW;9;79%;76%;1
Oxford;More clouds than sun;52;39;SW;8;82%;60%;1
Willimantic;Variable cloudiness;56;41;WSW;8;82%;66%;1
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;55;41;SW;9;76%;71%;1
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
